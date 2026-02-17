Quincy's Memorial Bridge to close for emergency repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24) over the Mississippi River in Quincy will be closed for emergency repairs for an estimated four weeks, weather permitting, due to the failure of an expansion joint impacting the driving surface.

Once the issue was discovered Monday night, IDOT immediately closed the bridge.

The Bayview Bridge (westbound U.S. 24) will continue to accommodate two-way traffic to cross the river while the repairs are ongoing.

The expansion joint, when functioning normally, allows the surface of the bridge deck to expand and contract. To expedite the repairs, they will be completed by IDOT’s in-house construction team. The project also will include replacement of concrete that needed to be removed to repair the expansion joint and other repairs as necessary.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to the traveling public while these essential repairs are being made,” said IDOT Region 4 Engineer Teresa Price. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to reopening the bridge as soon as safely possible.”

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips across the Bayview Bridge. Drivers are urged to pay close attention and obey the posted speed limits.

The replacement of the Memorial Bridge is included in IDOT’s latest multi-year program as a joint project with the Missouri Department of Transportation, with construction tentative to begin in 2029.

