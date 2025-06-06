Desiree Logsdon on coffee, community and corporate citizenship

Desiree Logsdon is the Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship at Bunn-O-Matic. Logsdon spoke to Community Voices about how her early days in Bunn’s test kitchen led her to a career traveling the world. She also shared Bunn family history and explained the many types of products offered at Bunn-O-Matic. She also spoke about her work with the International Women’s Coffee Alliance and gave wisdom for others wanting a career in leadership and service.