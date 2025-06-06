© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
State Week: Illinois budget wrap-up

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:51 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The spring session is over. In the final moments, a new budget was approved. It spends more and raises money through tax increases, including ones on tobacco and nicotine products as well as sports betting.

But lawmakers also left many items on the table, such as a mass transit reform package. There are concerns of a fiscal cliff coming for those agencies in the Chicago area. That could bring the legislature back to Springfield sooner than planned.

Despite a budget that appears to be balanced, the uncertainty over federal dollars could upend the effort.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Editor-in-Chief Jerry Nowicki.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jerry Nowicki
Jerry Nowicki is bureau chief of Capitol News Illinois and has been with the organization since its inception in 2019.
