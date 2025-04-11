© 2025 NPR Illinois
Northwestern faculty say the pause on federal funding will impact research | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published April 11, 2025 at 8:01 AM CDT
  • The Trump administration's actions to pause on nearly $800 million in federal funding could devastate all kinds of research
  • Illinois won't comply with the Trump administration's directive to certify there are no diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the state's public schools
  • The Illinois Supreme Court is declining to hear a lawsuit brought by Illinois' House Republican leader over the state's political maps
  • A central Illinois lawmaker wants the federal government to move the Department of Agriculture to Bloomington-Normal or the Decatur area
