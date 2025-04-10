U.S. Senator Dick Durbin critical of what he calls the "chaos" of the last few days | First Listen
- Durbin says the damage President Trump has caused won't disappear in three months
- The New York Times reports the Trump administration has frozen $790 million in federal funding amid civil rights investigations at Northwestern University
- An Illinois lawmakers is pushing a bill that would limit teen drivers from having passengers under the age of 20
- Springfield's Police Chief Ken Scarlette is retiring
- The defense team for a sitting Illinois state senator is vouching for his innocence and singling out a government informant as a quote "serial briber"