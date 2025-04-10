© 2025 NPR Illinois
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin critical of what he calls the "chaos" of the last few days | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Durbin says the damage President Trump has caused won't disappear in three months
  • The New York Times reports the Trump administration has frozen $790 million in federal funding amid civil rights investigations at Northwestern University
  • An Illinois lawmakers is pushing a bill that would limit teen drivers from having passengers under the age of 20
  • Springfield's Police Chief Ken Scarlette is retiring
  • The defense team for a sitting Illinois state senator is vouching for his innocence and singling out a government informant as a quote "serial briber"
