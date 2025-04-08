A corruption trial for State Senator Emil Jones is underway and other top stories | First Listen
- Jury selection underway in the federal corruption trial of State Senator Emil Jones the third
- A teenager from Stonington died in a Springfield shooting
- Cultural institutions across the country are bracing for another round of cuts to federal funding
- Recently retired President and CEO of Memorial Health will continue to serve on the SIU Board of Trustees
- The Illinois Public Transportation Association says downstate public transit could see a $42 million funding gap next year