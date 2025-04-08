© 2025 NPR Illinois
A corruption trial for State Senator Emil Jones is underway and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:42 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Jury selection underway in the federal corruption trial of State Senator Emil Jones the third
  • A teenager from Stonington died in a Springfield shooting
  • Cultural institutions across the country are bracing for another round of cuts to federal funding
  • Recently retired President and CEO of Memorial Health will continue to serve on the SIU Board of Trustees
  • The Illinois Public Transportation Association says downstate public transit could see a $42 million funding gap next year
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
