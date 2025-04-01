It's election day, polls are open and the State Board of Elections has some reminders | First Listen
- Voters today will be choosing their leaders for their local offices on school, park district, and township boards
- The Illinois State Board of Elections is alerting Illinois voters that there are no significant changes expected in how polls are run this election
- Federal prosecutors in Chicago seeking a multimillion dollar judgment from convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
- Illinois abortion providers anticipate an increase in patients from Wisconsin if the state's Supreme Court loses its liberal majority in today's election