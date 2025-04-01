© 2025 NPR Illinois
It's election day, polls are open and the State Board of Elections has some reminders | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT
  • Voters today will be choosing their leaders for their local offices on school, park district, and township boards
  • The Illinois State Board of Elections is alerting Illinois voters that there are no significant changes expected in how polls are run this election
  • Federal prosecutors in Chicago seeking a multimillion dollar judgment from convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • Illinois abortion providers anticipate an increase in patients from Wisconsin if the state's Supreme Court loses its liberal majority in today's election
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
