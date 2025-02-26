Health Alliance announces it will end health insurance coverage at the end of 2025 | First Listen
- Carle Health is closing health insurance provider Health Alliance
- A Central Illinois lawmaker is supporting creating a tax credit for low-income housing
- One lawmaker is working to establish a task force to promote collaboration between physicians and veterinarians to combat infectious diseases
- A judge has temporarily blocked an effort in Indiana that would have the state turn over abortion records to an anti-abortion group