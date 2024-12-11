Judge weighing whether a former state representative should testify in Madigan trial |First Listen
- A judge is weighing whether former Democratic State Representative Eddie Acevedo's should be shielded from having to testify because of his dementia
- Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher recommends Amy Rasing to lead Office of Planning and Economic Development
- Two men convicted for their roles in a Springfield triple homicide sentenced to life in prison
- The Illinois Department of Public Health says, overall, respiratory illness levels are low, but that might change soon
- Chicago Cubs hall of famer Ryne Sandberg says his cancer has returned