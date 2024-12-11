© 2024 NPR Illinois
Judge weighing whether a former state representative should testify in Madigan trial |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 11, 2024 at 7:14 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A judge is weighing whether former Democratic State Representative Eddie Acevedo's should be shielded from having to testify because of his dementia
  • Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher recommends Amy Rasing to lead Office of Planning and Economic Development
  • Two men convicted for their roles in a Springfield triple homicide sentenced to life in prison
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health says, overall, respiratory illness levels are low, but that might change soon
  • Chicago Cubs hall of famer Ryne Sandberg says his cancer has returned
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
