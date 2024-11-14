Public employees demanding a change to the Tier 2 retirement plan | First Listen
- Public employees packed the Capitol asking for legislators to "undo Tier 2"
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has co-founded a coalition of governors to protect against what they call the "increasing threats of autocracy" under a Donald Trump presidency
- A federal appeals court panel in Chicago is considering arguments over whether a Cook County ban on assault weapons is constitutional
- Joan Bortolon named Springfield's 62nd First Citizen