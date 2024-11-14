© 2024 NPR Illinois
Public employees demanding a change to the Tier 2 retirement plan | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:50 AM CST
  • Public employees packed the Capitol asking for legislators to "undo Tier 2"
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has co-founded a coalition of governors to protect against what they call the "increasing threats of autocracy" under a Donald Trump presidency
  • A federal appeals court panel in Chicago is considering arguments over whether a Cook County ban on assault weapons is constitutional
  • Joan Bortolon named Springfield's 62nd First Citizen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
