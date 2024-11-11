Cardinals games will remain on FanDuel Sports Midwest next season and beyond

The St. Louis Cardinals will keep their current television home for next season and beyond.

The Cardinals and Diamond Sports announced Thursday that they have reached a multiyear agreement to keep the team’s games on FanDuel Sports Midwest, formerly known as Bally Sports Midwest.

“We are pleased to enhance and expand our long-term partnership with Diamond and FanDuel Sports Network Midwest,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. “We valued the continuity for our fans of staying on the same network as the Blues, and we are excited that we will now be able to expand access to our games and other great Cardinals content across multiple platforms next year.”

The new agreement will allow fans to subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Midwest without a larger television package. The team said pricing for that service will be released later.

The Cardinals' TV future came into question last month when Diamond Sports, as part of its bankruptcy process, cut ties with several other MLB teams for next season.

The team and Diamond Sports did not release the financial terms of their deal.

