Ben Crump calling for more information in the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:23 AM CDT
  • A nationally known defense attorney is handling the case of Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old woman who died Saturday after being by shot by a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy.
  • Nearly $18,000 has been raised for the businesses and residents impacted by the Adams Street fire
  • The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Crown Plaza Hotel in Springfield over complaints related to the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • Three 14-year-old girls are dead after an accident in Shelby County Wednesday
  • Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen has signed a bipartisan bill aimed at curbing the flow of fentanyl
