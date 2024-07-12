Ben Crump calling for more information in the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen
- A nationally known defense attorney is handling the case of Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old woman who died Saturday after being by shot by a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy.
- Nearly $18,000 has been raised for the businesses and residents impacted by the Adams Street fire
- The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Crown Plaza Hotel in Springfield over complaints related to the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Three 14-year-old girls are dead after an accident in Shelby County Wednesday
- Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen has signed a bipartisan bill aimed at curbing the flow of fentanyl