The Illinois House passes a budget bill early Wednesday morning | First Listen
- The Illinois House approved a 53 billion dollar stat6e budget early Wednesday morning
- Illinoisans will likely pay a little less at the grocery store soon
- The new state budget includes funding to begin developing Springfield's Y block
- A warehouse distribution center could be coming to land off of I-55 near the Chatham exit
- Springfield Clinic's Zach Kerker talks about changes to the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act