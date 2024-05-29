© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Illinois House passes a budget bill early Wednesday morning | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 29, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois House approved a 53 billion dollar stat6e budget early Wednesday morning
  • Illinoisans will likely pay a little less at the grocery store soon
  • The new state budget includes funding to begin developing Springfield's Y block
  • A warehouse distribution center could be coming to land off of I-55 near the Chatham exit
  • Springfield Clinic's Zach Kerker talks about changes to the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories