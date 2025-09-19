Dr. Jerry Kruse to retire from SIU Medicine

Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, dean and provost of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and CEO of SIU Medicine, announced today that he will conclude his service at the end of his current contract, on or around August 31, 2026.

Since joining SIU School of Medicine in 1984, Dr. Kruse has served in numerous leadership roles, including chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, executive associate dean and dean and provost. His tenure has been defined by innovation in medical education, expansion of rural training opportunities, modernization of research, statewide partnerships and steadfast leadership through unprecedented challenges.

“Over 10 years as dean and provost and CEO, Dr. Kruse has led the School of Medicine through a period of rapid change and growth: navigating the pandemic, workforce shortages and health care challenges while ensuring SIU’s mission stayed strong,” said Dr. Austin Lane, chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, at this week’s SIU System Board of Trustees Meeting. “His leadership has left an indelible mark, and he is committed to finishing strong so that we can build on the foundation he created even as we begin the search for his successor.”

Reflecting on his decision, Dr. Kruse expressed gratitude for his colleagues and optimism for the future:

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve SIU School of Medicine for the past 43 years and to lead as dean and provost and CEO for the last decade. Together, we have navigated a season of rapid change — from the challenges of the pandemic and health care workforce shortages to the opportunities of new technologies and rural training programs. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that SIU Medicine will continue to grow and innovate. Our triple aim has always been to provide health care that is effective, efficient and equitable, and I am looking forward to ending with excellence.”

The university will launch a national search for Kruse’s successor in coming months. Details about the search process will be shared soon.﻿