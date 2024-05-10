© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Ascension Hospital System the latest to become a victim of a cyber attack | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
  • Ascension Hospital System the latest to become a victim of a cyber attack
  • City of Springfield launches a new crisis communication plan
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warning state directors they may have to cut their budgets
  • An early childhood state agency will likely be moving forward in Illinois
  • An Illinois agency that oversees licensing is still struggling to fix technology problems
  • Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series releases its 2024 lineup-Christi Walden, series co-chair, details the summer event
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
