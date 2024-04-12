© 2024 NPR Illinois
A Chicago state lawmaker wants police to rethink how they conduct traffic stops | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 12, 2024 at 6:24 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A Chicago state lawmaker wants police to rethink how they conduct traffic stops
  • A bill headed to the Illinois House would change the criminal code for intimidation to include librarians
  • Lobbyists may soon have to disclose how much they're being paid to influence legislation at the Statehouse
  • A state watchdog has found nearly 300 cases of wrongdoing involving public employees and federal paycheck protection loans
  • The Biden administration announced plans this week to provide student debt relief to more than 30 millions borrowers
  • Makers Madness wraps up and awards a 26-foot-tall mining truck the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois"
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
