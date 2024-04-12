A Chicago state lawmaker wants police to rethink how they conduct traffic stops | First Listen
- A Chicago state lawmaker wants police to rethink how they conduct traffic stops
- A bill headed to the Illinois House would change the criminal code for intimidation to include librarians
- Lobbyists may soon have to disclose how much they're being paid to influence legislation at the Statehouse
- A state watchdog has found nearly 300 cases of wrongdoing involving public employees and federal paycheck protection loans
- The Biden administration announced plans this week to provide student debt relief to more than 30 millions borrowers
- Makers Madness wraps up and awards a 26-foot-tall mining truck the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois"