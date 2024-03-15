© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Body found of Interstate 55 in Springfield identified | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:57 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Hail damages numerous cars traveling on Interstate 55 on Thursday evening
  • Body found of Interstate 55 in Springfield identified
  • Illinois state lawmakers created a fund to help witnesses to violent crime and the state is finally doling out the money
  • State leaders unveil a plan to make funding available for Illinois' public universities more equitable, but it comes with a hefty price tag
  • A candlelight prayer vigil Wednesday night in Rushville drew hundreds of mourners from west central Illinois
  • Three silent films on the big screen in Galesburg this weekend accompanied by the sounds of a live orchestra
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
