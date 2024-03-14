Authorities investigating after a woman found dead of of Interstate 55 in Springfield | First Listen
- The next director of Illinois' Department of Children and Family Services
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushes to curb what he says are predatory healthcare insurance practices
- A conflict ridden Illinois Supreme Court is letting convicted Chicago Alderman Edward Burk keep his law license
- Illinois Senate Democratic caucus has introduced proposals in several schools to help curb food insecurity