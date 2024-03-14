© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities investigating after a woman found dead of of Interstate 55 in Springfield | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:48 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Authorities investigating after a woman found dead of of Interstate 55 in Springfield
  • The next director of Illinois' Department of Children and Family Services
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushes to curb what he says are predatory healthcare insurance practices
  • A conflict ridden Illinois Supreme Court is letting convicted Chicago Alderman Edward Burk keep his law license
  • Illinois Senate Democratic caucus has introduced proposals in several schools to help curb food insecurity
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories