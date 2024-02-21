© 2024 NPR Illinois
Democrats and Republicans strictly divided on one of Governor Pritzker's budget items| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published February 21, 2024 at 7:07 AM CST
Illinois State Capitol
  • Democrats and Republicans strictly divided on one of Governor Pritzker's budget items
  • Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza wants to provide taxpayers more information about state expenditures on asylum seekers
  • Two far-right members of the Illinois House are vowing to push back against union contributions to unseat them
  • Former President Donald Trump endorses incumbent Congressman Mike Bost
  • Statehouse reporter Alex Degman previews Governor Pritzker's State of the State address
