Illinois consumer advocates applaud new rule to reduce overdraft fees at banks | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:27 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has issued a rule to require large financial institutions to reduce overdraft fees
  • Illinois begins processing tax returns this week
  • A new online portal powered by Google aims to help it easier for families to navigate behavioral health services
  • Governor Pritzker says Hamas needs to release hostages before he'll support a ceasefire
  • A state hearing office recommends the courts not the State Board of Elections decide if President Trump should be on the Illinois primary ballot
  • Former DNR Director Brent Manning has died
  • A Springfield man arrested for damaging the Sangamon County building
  • New DSI (Downtown Springfield Inc) Executive Director Carlos Ortega discusses his background and what he hopes to do for DSI
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
