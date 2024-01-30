Illinois consumer advocates applaud new rule to reduce overdraft fees at banks | First Listen
- The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has issued a rule to require large financial institutions to reduce overdraft fees
- Illinois begins processing tax returns this week
- A new online portal powered by Google aims to help it easier for families to navigate behavioral health services
- Governor Pritzker says Hamas needs to release hostages before he'll support a ceasefire
- A state hearing office recommends the courts not the State Board of Elections decide if President Trump should be on the Illinois primary ballot
- Former DNR Director Brent Manning has died
- A Springfield man arrested for damaging the Sangamon County building
- New DSI (Downtown Springfield Inc) Executive Director Carlos Ortega discusses his background and what he hopes to do for DSI