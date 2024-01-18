© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Governor Pritzker touts the state's Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Act program | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 18, 2024 at 8:44 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker touts the REV act program
  • Chicago delays eviction of newly-arrived migrants
  • Illinois' Journalism Task Force has recommendations to help preserve local news
  • Peoria's public television station sees board members resign following accusations of alleged fiscal mismanagement
  • NPR Illinois' Maureen McKinney looks at what strides are being made against homelessness in Springfield and beyond
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
