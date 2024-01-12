Illinois sees a jump in abortions for those from other states in 2022 | First Listen
- Abortions up significantly in Illinois in 2022, the year Row vs. Wade was overturned
- A cancer treatment center in Carterville gets state assistance to expand
- New homes and multi-unit apartments in Illinois will need to be able to accommodate E-V infrastructure
- The city of Springfield and Sangamon county working to complete a new application for grant money for the rail project
- Elizabeth Wake from the Wakery shares details about Speed Dating nights at the coffeehouse and alcohol-free bar