The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois sees a jump in abortions for those from other states in 2022 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST
springfieldwakery.com
  • Abortions up significantly in Illinois in 2022, the year Row vs. Wade was overturned
  • A cancer treatment center in Carterville gets state assistance to expand
  • New homes and multi-unit apartments in Illinois will need to be able to accommodate E-V infrastructure
  • The city of Springfield and Sangamon county working to complete a new application for grant money for the rail project
  • Elizabeth Wake from the Wakery shares details about Speed Dating nights at the coffeehouse and alcohol-free bar
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
