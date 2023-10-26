A measure allowing Illinois legislative to unionize has cleared the statehouse | First Listen

© 2023 NPR Illinois
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
  • A measure allowing Illinois legislative to unionize has cleared the statehouse
  • State Representative Mike Coffey is hopeful the veto to lift the moratorium on new nuclear power plants can be overturned
  • Congresswoman Mary Miller calls new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson a "thoughtful and compassionate leader with strong pro-life, pro-family values
  • An Illinois State Police trooper is hospitalized after being shot in the leg during a traffic stop on Tuesday
  • A forum on solar power is scheduled for tonight at First Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.
  • The Citizens Club in Springfield's next policy breakfast focuses on what's happening in the legislature.
