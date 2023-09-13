© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

HSHS restores its MyChart system following a cybersecurity incident | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • HSHS restores its MyChart system following a cybersecurity incident
  • Illinois healthcare providers asked to stop taking copays from undocumented residents covered under a state healthcare program
  • The Illinois State Fair sets an attendance record
  • A bomb threat at Lanphier High School on Tuesday
  • A Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony about Illinois' anti-book ban law
  • Illinois State Representative Maura Hirschauer enlisting gun control advocates to help revive a bill targeting domestic violence
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories