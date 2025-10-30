Statewide: Immigration agents using stealth tactics

From wearing masks to concealing identities of vehicles, agents are raising concerns in Illinois and other states.

The Department of Homeland Security has said the tactics are needed to protect agents. But critics say it erodes public trust in law enforcement.

Also:

* Eric Stock with NPR's Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep about the future of the network and being a journalist during such a divisive time in the country.

The former home of Mary Roff is located at 300 E. Sheridan Street in Watseka, while the Vennum house is at 135 S. Belmont Avenue.K’Von Jackson for WBEZ

* As we are in the Halloween season, we hear a tale of the supernatural from the small town of Watseka. In the 1800s, there were reports of a girl being possessed. We discuss the Watseka Wonder.

* Yvonne Boose reports on a Dixon Theater offering older adults a chance to be in the spotlight.

* Missouri is the latest state to pass a law prohibiting discrimination against hair styles for Black people.

