© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

An Illinois law will require businesses to include salary information in job listings | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • An Illinois law will require businesses to include salary information in job listings
  • The cost of rent is rising in IllinoisShool districts finding ways to improve teacher morale
  • Concerns rising over COVID activity in Illinois
  • Efforts to build a state-of-the-art river port at Illinois' southernmost tip continue
  • Illinois' Secretary of State touting a grant program to help recover stolen vehicles
  • Mark Johnson details his book "Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate"
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories