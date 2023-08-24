© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Madigan's top aide is with the jury | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Madigan's top aide is with the jury
  • Illinois is hoping to get more women to go into construction
  • Illinois' Planned Parenthood gearing up for more patients from Indiana
  • Illinois reports its first human West Nile related death this year
  • Illinois leads the nation in 2023 twisters
  • Dozens of Illinois State faculty members support forming a union
  • 1985 Chicago Bear, Steve McMichael, a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
  • Illinois Product Farmers Market is canceled for tonight due to the heat
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories