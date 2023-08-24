The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Madigan's top aide is with the jury | First Listen
- The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Madigan's top aide is with the jury
- Illinois is hoping to get more women to go into construction
- Illinois' Planned Parenthood gearing up for more patients from Indiana
- Illinois reports its first human West Nile related death this year
- Illinois leads the nation in 2023 twisters
- Dozens of Illinois State faculty members support forming a union
- 1985 Chicago Bear, Steve McMichael, a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Illinois Product Farmers Market is canceled for tonight due to the heat