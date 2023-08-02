© 2023 NPR Illinois
Congresswoman Mary Miller condemns indictment of former President Donald Trump | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
  • Congresswoman Mary Miller condemns indictment of former President Donald Trump
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker launching a program to help coordinate abortions at hospitals for high risk patients
  • Horace Mann reports its second quarter earnings
  • A pair of Central Illinois lawmakers say they won't seek another term
  • Co-Director Sara Goeckner discusses the opening of School of Rock at the Muni this weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
