Specialty farmers say drought conditions are challenging them this season | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
  • Specialty farmers say drought conditions are challenging them this season
  • Highland Park prepares for its first Fourth of July following last year's mass shooting
  • The city of Chicago set to receive more funding to manage influx of migrants
  • A leading respiratory group concerned by a budget cut for electric vehicle rebate program
  • Tokey Boswell from the National Park Service talks about Springfield's Race Riot site
