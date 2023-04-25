Lawmakers working to do more to protect victims of fentanyl and more top stories | First Listen

Lawmakers working to do more to protect victims of fentanyl and more top stories, American Library Association observing National Library Week with a "Right to Read" Day, a proposal in the legislature to let bettors know how much they are spending, Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza says there's good news when it comes to the states finances, a 21-year-old Chatham man dies in a weekend crash and a new flood wall in the Quad Cities is anticipated to prevent severe flooding.

