News

Lawmakers working to do more to protect victims of fentanyl and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Lawmakers working to do more to protect victims of fentanyl and more top stories, American Library Association observing National Library Week with a "Right to Read" Day, a proposal in the legislature to let bettors know how much they are spending, Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza says there's good news when it comes to the states finances, a 21-year-old Chatham man dies in a weekend crash and a new flood wall in the Quad Cities is anticipated to prevent severe flooding.

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
