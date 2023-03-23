© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Disparity found regarding how low-income children are treated at Illinois hospitals |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
  • Disparity found regarding how low-income children are treated at Illinois hospitals
  • Defense lawyers for Comm Ed try to poke holes in testimony of to company lawyer in bribery trial
  • Lincoln Developmental Center being transformed into a youth center
  • Taylorville's former Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested for embezzlement and theft
  • Henson Robinson Zoo Director Doug Hotle talks about the Zoo's new wolverine, Olive
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
