Springfield's Korndog King remembered for his community contributions, plus more top stories |First Listen

Springfield's Korndog King remembered for his community contributions, plus more top stories
- Former Springfield Alderman and the Korndog King Bob Vose has died
- Brandt Consolidated's co-founder starts the Daytona 500
- A standoff in Springfield ends with no injuries
- Congressman Eric Sorenson wants strict regulations for carbon dioxide
- A new State Fire Marshall is named
- Chillicothe man pleads guilty to setting fire to Peoria Planned Parenthood
- Governor proposes a new name for IEMA
- Dave McKinney looks at how corruption hasn't cracked the retirement nest eggs for some past state officials