News

Springfield's Korndog King remembered for his community contributions, plus more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Former Springfield Alderman and the Korndog King Bob Vose has died
  • Brandt Consolidated's co-founder starts the Daytona 500
  • A standoff in Springfield ends with no injuries
  • Congressman Eric Sorenson wants strict regulations for carbon dioxide
  • A new State Fire Marshall is named
  • Chillicothe man pleads guilty to setting fire to Peoria Planned Parenthood
  • Governor proposes a new name for IEMA
  • Dave McKinney looks at how corruption hasn't cracked the retirement nest eggs for some past state officials
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
