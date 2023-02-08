© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

A proposal to help the Bears build a stadium and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 8, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A proposal to help the Bears build a stadium
  • A group of Comm Ed execs want to limit evidence against them in an upcoming federal corruption trial
  • Judge denies request to lower bond for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first degree murder
  • Menard County Sheriff's deputies arrest a suspect driving a U-Haul truck for allegedly shooting and wounding another motorist
  • The Mid-West Truckers Association is ramping up recruitment efforts
  • University of Illinois Chicago faculty approve a four year contract
  • Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31 and could leave many Illinoisans without health insurance
  • Springfield Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer talks about the Wyndham Hotel and a dispute over some debt that was forgiven
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
