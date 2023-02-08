A proposal to help the Bears build a stadium and more top stories | First Listen
- A proposal to help the Bears build a stadium
- A group of Comm Ed execs want to limit evidence against them in an upcoming federal corruption trial
- Judge denies request to lower bond for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first degree murder
- Menard County Sheriff's deputies arrest a suspect driving a U-Haul truck for allegedly shooting and wounding another motorist
- The Mid-West Truckers Association is ramping up recruitment efforts
- University of Illinois Chicago faculty approve a four year contract
- Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31 and could leave many Illinoisans without health insurance
- Springfield Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer talks about the Wyndham Hotel and a dispute over some debt that was forgiven