© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

Congressman Darin LaHood doesn't support raising the debt ceiling and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Congressman Darin LaHood doesn't support raising the debt ceiling
  • Illinois approves nearly 300 million dollars to assist asylum seekers
  • the assault weapons ban facing legal challenges
  • A class action settlement with Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria could benefit patrons who were caught on facial recognition cameras
  • Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses mindfulness classes, First student contract, and a reduction in required graduation credits
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories