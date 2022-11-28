© 2022 NPR Illinois
Lawmakers want to stop pawn brokers from offering high interest loans |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Lawmakers want to stop pawn brokers from offering high interest loan
  • FBI warns of hackers targeting high-tech farm methods
  • Data shows abortions are up in Illinois following Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision
  • The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology warns shoppers to watch for scams
  • Hunters harvested more than 52-thousand deer during the first weekend of Illinois firearm season
  • City of Springfield says parking is free downtown, but drivers should observe time limits
  • Changes coming to the Central State 8
  • The Greater Springfield Interfaith Association honors John T. Crisp, Jr. and Shatriya Smith with its Humanitarian Award for their work with the Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
