Lawmakers want to stop pawn brokers from offering high interest loans |First Listen

- Lawmakers want to stop pawn brokers from offering high interest loan
- FBI warns of hackers targeting high-tech farm methods
- Data shows abortions are up in Illinois following Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision
- The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology warns shoppers to watch for scams
- Hunters harvested more than 52-thousand deer during the first weekend of Illinois firearm season
- City of Springfield says parking is free downtown, but drivers should observe time limits
- Changes coming to the Central State 8
- The Greater Springfield Interfaith Association honors John T. Crisp, Jr. and Shatriya Smith with its Humanitarian Award for their work with the Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center