© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
News

Increasing political polarization undermining American Democracy and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • New research from the University of Illinois Chicago finds social and political biases are undermining democracy
  • Illinois voters vote on a Workers' Right Amendment this year
  • The Federal Highway Association approves Illinois' network of charging ports
  • No counties rated high for COVID
  • University of Illinois Cooperative Extension's Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator Nick Frillman talks apples and pumpkins
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories