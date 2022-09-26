© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Illinois sells $2.6 billion in corn and soybeans to Taiwan and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
corn.jpg
  • Illinois sells $2.6 billion in corn and soybeans to Taiwan
  • Republicans calling for harsher penalties for dealing fentanyl
  • Former suburban Chicago officer charged with second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter
  • Springfield man charged in 2021 Adams County home invasion
  • The National Weather Service says a tornado hit LeRoy last week
  • Older adults and retirees may need to submit a form to get their Illinois tax rebate
  • Demand is strong for new COVID vaccine
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
