A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
- Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side
- Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers
- Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail
- Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan
- Springfield Public Schools enrollment down slightly, and class sizes are pretty good
- 19th Century artist featured in UIS presentation on Thursday