A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT
  • Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side
  • Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers
  • Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail
  • Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan
  • Springfield Public Schools enrollment down slightly, and class sizes are pretty good
  • 19th Century artist featured in UIS presentation on Thursday

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
