News

A push to unionize Illinois marijuana dispensaries and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
  • A push to unionize Illinois marijuana dispensaries
  • Illinois Legislative Inspector General says he's not a prosecutor
  • Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipeline file opposition to pipeline project
  • Fall bird migration has begun
  • Work is underway to rebuild Edwardsville Amazon warehouse
  • A Mega Millions jackpot prize still unclaimed
  • ALPLM offering free admission to first responders and health care workers on 9-11
  • Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O'Neill talks about the county's first two Monkeypox cases

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
