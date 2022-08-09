© 2022 NPR Illinois
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday
  • Sheriffs win suit over delayed transfer of inmates
  • Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being
  • Governor Pritzker trying to win over Indiana business
  • Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
