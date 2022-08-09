Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
- A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday
- Sheriffs win suit over delayed transfer of inmates
- Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being
- Governor Pritzker trying to win over Indiana business
- Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator