U of I buying a downtown Springfield building and Lutheran High forced to move classes |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
UIS downtown building
UIS
/
The university is purchasing the building at 401 W. Washington
  • U of I buying a downtown Springfield building
  • Lutheran High forced to move classes for the fall due to mine subsidence
  • Wyndham City Centre's future is uncertain
  • Some Illinois members of Congress vote to support the Right to Contraception Act
  • Chatham Police searching for three individuals suspected of home invasion, armed robbery and mob action
  • Illinois unemployment rate has dropped to a pandemic low
  • Executive Director of School Support for Springfield Public Schools, Jason Wind, talks about what a partnership with the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Point could do for the district

Tags

News First Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
