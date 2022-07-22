U of I buying a downtown Springfield building and Lutheran High forced to move classes |First Listen
- U of I buying a downtown Springfield building
- Lutheran High forced to move classes for the fall due to mine subsidence
- Wyndham City Centre's future is uncertain
- Some Illinois members of Congress vote to support the Right to Contraception Act
- Chatham Police searching for three individuals suspected of home invasion, armed robbery and mob action
- Illinois unemployment rate has dropped to a pandemic low
- Executive Director of School Support for Springfield Public Schools, Jason Wind, talks about what a partnership with the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Point could do for the district