© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your input matters: This I Believe survey - Tech survey
News

Businesses reopen after Highland Park shooting and revisiting Illinois' red-flag law | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 12, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Highland Park businesses reopen
  • Illinois' governor and Highland Park's mayor attend bill signing at the White House
  • One lawmaker pushing to update Illinois' red-flag law
  • An appointment made to Illinois' Fourth District Appellate Court
  • Rivian reportedly planning hundreds of layoffs
  • First annual One Springfield Unity 5K scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Southeast High School
  • Comer Cox Park gets a Fitness Park-Hear more with Katie Cangemy, Senior Program Officer for Community Investment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories