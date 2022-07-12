Businesses reopen after Highland Park shooting and revisiting Illinois' red-flag law | First Listen
- Highland Park businesses reopen
- Illinois' governor and Highland Park's mayor attend bill signing at the White House
- One lawmaker pushing to update Illinois' red-flag law
- An appointment made to Illinois' Fourth District Appellate Court
- Rivian reportedly planning hundreds of layoffs
- First annual One Springfield Unity 5K scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Southeast High School
- Comer Cox Park gets a Fitness Park-Hear more with Katie Cangemy, Senior Program Officer for Community Investment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois