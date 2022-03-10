Statewide: Can DNA evidence clear the man convicted of the Starved Rock Murders?

Chester Weger was paroled after nearly six decades in prison for the killing of three women at the state park. He has maintained his innocence. We talk with his attorney.

We also examine the decisions on whether to charge young people as juveniles or adults. The choice can impact them for life.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week:

* Jonathon Ahl with Harvest Public Media tells how the pandemic might impact the future of farm shows.

* Attorney Andy Hale represents Chester Weger, who was found guilty of what have become known as the Starved Rock murders. But Weger has long proclaimed he didn't kill three women at the state park in 1960. Hale tells us his efforts that could exonerate his client.

* Illinois has among the highest cancer death rate for Black residents in the country. For years, advocates have worked to improve the racial disparity. But the pandemic might prove to be a setback. Natalie Krebs of Side Effects Public Media has the story.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with author Brian C. Johnson about his new book "Our Fair Share: How One Small Change Can Create A More Equitable American Economy."

* WNIJ's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports on uncertainty regarding a citizen-led review board of Rockford's police department.

* Sarah Nardi with WGLT finds out more about how prosecutors decide on whether or not to charge juvenile offenders as adults.