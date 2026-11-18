Despite substantial midterm election losses, Illinois’ legislative Republicans have chosen to keep their current leaders in place.

Rep. Tony McCombie and Sen. John Curran were both reelected to their respective House and Senate leadership positions on Tuesday evening, surviving contested battles during closed-door meetings.

Both leaders faced challengers after Senate Republicans lost five seats and House Republicans lost six. Their reelections allow continuity in the legislative process and give both another try at winning back seats in 2028.

The challenges they faced from dissatisfied members in their caucuses underscores the deep division among Illinois Republicans regarding which direction the party should go from here.

McCombie, a Savanna Republican, was reelected during a private meeting with incumbent and incoming Republican lawmakers.

The caucus didn’t share vote total, but sources told Capitol News Illinois McCombie has some breathing room among the 34 members, despite some backing Rep. Regan Deering, R-Decatur.

House Democrats appear poised to hold 84 seats in the upcoming General Assembly, as Republican Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, claimed victory Wednesday after a tight election. Results will become official on Dec. 4.

McCombie will serve a third two-year term as leader of a shrinking caucus that includes a Freedom Caucus subsect that has opposed her leadership in the past two cycles.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as House Republican Leader,” McCombie said in a statement. “The vote made clear that members want a more united caucus. I value hearing what my colleagues think, and I look forward to working with Rep. Regan Deering to bring our caucus together.”

Curran, a Downers Grove Republican, was reelected after Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon, dropped his challenge late Tuesday afternoon.

“This was a hard election for our party, and our caucus had an honest conversation about what comes next,” he said in a statement. “Open debate makes a caucus stronger, and every member will have a voice in the work ahead. Since Election Day, I have talked with many of our members about how we rebuild. They have brought forward constructive ideas, especially the members of my leadership team, and I am committed to putting those ideas to work.”

This will also be Curran’s third term as leader.

He’s generally faced less internal opposition than McCombie during his tenure and found more success in getting Republicans included in legislative negotiations with Senate Democrats.

He’ll preside over a 14-member caucus, meaning he needed just eight votes from his members to maintain his leadership position.

The 105th General Assembly officially begins on Jan. 13, 2027.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.