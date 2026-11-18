The surging revenue that Illinois takes in from gambling taxes depends in large part on people addicted to betting. Yet, the state’s response to help treat them has been “fragmented,” according to a new internal report prepared at the request of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

The shortcoming comes as betting apps and prediction markets dominate the gambling culture and offer action 24/7 — minting new problem gamblers along the way. Gambling is also poised to expand rapidly into Chicago, with the likely arrival of thousands of slot machines in bars and restaurants across the city. The report noted that would “extend the least-protected (gambling) vertical into the state’s densest market.”

It encouraged using the time before the machines go live in the city to install safeguards because the machines can be so addictive.

The state last estimated in 2021 that there are 1.1 million people who are compulsive gamblers or at risk of becoming one, but the report’s findings, presented to the governor in August say that population is now “likely higher.” It’s a group of people more prone to depression and suicide, studies have shown.

Read the report here

The report also called for closing gaps in the state’s voluntary self-exclusion program, directing more state gambling revenue to treatment, creating a gambling research center at one of the state’s public universities, and passing legislation to broaden insurance coverage options, among other proposals.

The report was prepared by Harvard University master’s student Dhruv Kapadia during his time working with the governor’s office through the Dukakis Summer Fellowship program and reviewed by Pritzker’s staff. The author consulted senior officials from the Illinois Gaming Board and the Department of Human Services.

The governor’s office said in a statement that Pritzker “regularly receives briefings on a wide range of issues affecting Illinoisans, including problem gambling,” and that he requested the briefing “to better understand the challenges facing the state and opportunities to strengthen its response.”

The legislative proposals and other suggestions should not be considered as formal policies the office intends to pursue, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Pritzker told reporters at an early October campaign event that the issue of problem gambling was personal for him because of his mother’s and friends’ experiences with substance use disorder.

“During my time in office, we’ve increased the provision of resources to combat problem gambling,” Pritzker said. “This is yet another type of addiction that people have. So making sure that we have the resources available is important to me, and I’ve funded it as governor.”

Illinois Answers and Capitol News Illinois reported in June that people in Illinois lost more than $7.7 billion last year at casinos, sportsbooks, slot machines and the lottery. Meanwhile, the state raised more than $2.6 billion from these sources — roughly 5% of the state’s budget — but devoted less than 0.1% of those revenues to treating gambling addiction.

The report notes while the state is funding gambling addiction treatment and has strengthened regulation, “the response remains fragmented” and has not kept up with the rapidly expanding gambling industry, which creates new compulsive gamblers every day.

“The fiscal returns the state realizes from expanded gaming are structurally dependent on the population the state has a corresponding obligation to protect,” according to the report, which was obtained through a public records request.

“The revenue concentration is not an incidental feature of the market but its economic foundation, which strengthens the case for treating a dedicated share of that revenue as owed back to prevention and treatment rather than as discretionary surplus.”

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Ben Huizenga, a volunteer with Stop Predatory Gambling Illinois, took it a step further, saying that the state has a “superseding obligation” to prevent harm before it happens, rather than treating it later.

“If the state isn’t interested in protecting people from harm, what is the point of a state?” Huizenga said.

Self-exclusion gaps

The state’s voluntary self-exclusion program, which allows problem gamblers to self-ban from sports betting and casinos, has failed to keep pace with the gambling industry’s expansion.

Since 2022, annual new enrollments have increased from only 350 to 595, a “negligible” increase relative to the $15.7 billion in sports bets made in the state last year alone, according to the report.

Illinois Answers and Capitol News Illinois previously reported roadblocks to signing up for the list include a requirement to go in person to a site — more than half of which are casinos. Experts say the state’s ban terms of either five years or life may prevent people from signing up. State regulators proposed new rules to expand enrollment options in September, though implementation is likely to take at least a year.

“Given that the research literature suggests only roughly 4-10% of problem gamblers seek help on their own, a self-exclusion tool that is hard to enter, hard to exit and blind to the largest venue type is structurally limited,” the report found.

Slot machines, which brought in the largest segment of gambling revenue, about $3.1 billion last year, have remained the biggest gap and are not currently included in the self-exclusion program. The report identifies slot machine gambling as a “high concern” due to the prevalence of them in bars, restaurants and truck stops around the state, particularly in lower-income areas.

Without safeguards, the report warns the Chicago expansion could “replicate in a denser urban environment the accessibility and neighborhood-saturation concerns already associated with VGTs (video gaming terminals) elsewhere in Illinois.”

In October, the Illinois Gaming Board proposed a new set of rules that would bring its statewide network of nearly 50,000 slot machines under the self-exclusion umbrella, and has hired a Las Vegas-based firm to update the technology needed to do so. However, it’s likely to take at least a year to be finalized through the state’s formal rulemaking process.

The Illinois Lottery has a separate self-exclusion list, which the report recommends be unified under the broader program.

Speed betting

The report singled out the migration of betting in Illinois from in-person formats to “mobile, continuously available and algorithmically optimized” options, which “clinical research most closely associates with rapid-onset, high-frequency harm.”

This includes sports betting, prediction markets and mobile casino games, which people can access from their phones 24-hours a day. The direct line to consumers allows these operators to attract new bettors and problem gamblers with enticing signup offers and ubiquitous marketing.

Sports betting has boomed as the fastest-growing gambling market in Illinois, with gambling companies like DraftKings and FanDuel bringing in 181% more revenue in 2025 than four years prior — far more than the growth experienced by casino and video gambling operators.

“Illinois is therefore experiencing not merely an expansion in gambling, but a reallocation of activity toward the mobile and continuously available sports-wagering market.”

The report notes a Connecticut study that found that half of all sports bets are made by problem gamblers, who only make up less than 2% of the general population. It encourages the state to commission its own study to estimate the share of Illinois gambling revenue derived from “recreational, at-risk, and problem gamblers.”

The report also identifies prediction markets such as Kalshi or Polymarket as problematic because they operate outside of the state gaming board’s authority. The platforms ignore state-mandated consumer protections required of all legal gambling operations and do not pay into the state’s social safety net, claiming that they fall under federal jurisdiction.

Monthly trading volume on those platforms globally increased tenfold in less than a year, the report notes, from under $5 billion to roughly $50 billion, with Kalshi reporting the majority of activity from sports bets. The Illinois Gaming Board issued cease-and-desist letters to the companies where it called the markets “illegal gambling,” and the state is now being sued by the Trump administration and operator Coinbase for attempting to regulate prediction markets as gambling.

The report suggests that trying to tax prediction markets through legislation “risks conferring legitimacy on a product the state contends is already illegal.”

Treatment gaps

The state’s approach to addressing gambling addiction include prevention, in the form of public awareness campaigns and a hotline, and treatment through counseling.

However, the report says providers and Gamblers Anonymous members continue to report a shortage of specialized gambling addiction counselors and long wait times.

Where treatment is available, insurance reimbursement is a challenge. Illinois’ Medicaid program does not cover gambling addiction as a distinct disorder, though coverage is available when problem gambling coincides with other covered conditions, like substance use disorder, the report states. Private insurance is “similarly inconsistent.”

Requiring Medicaid and private insurers to cover gambling addiction in the same way as alcohol abuse and other conditions could help more people access treatment, the report finds.

Pritzker signed a bill in July to formally recognize gambling addiction as a condition, allowing the state to expand standalone treatment options for problem gambling, though the bill did not include any designated appropriations for treatment or guarantees of Medicaid reimbursement.

The Department of Human Services is now reevaluating gambling trends and needs in Illinois to update the findings of its 2021 study, which was “published before sports wagering, digital lottery play, and casino expansion reached their current scale.”

Data collection began in August, and a preliminary report for DHS with general findings is expected to be published in January. A secondary publication incorporating focus groups, interviews and other research is to be released in June.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.