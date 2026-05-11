Suspect in custody after shooting, explosion and fire in Tazewell County

A suspect is in custody and receiving treatment at a Peoria hospital after a shooting, explosion and fire early Sunday morning in a Washington neighborhood near U.S. 24 and North Cummings Lane.

The explosion was heard and flames could be seen from miles away, according to reports.

Washington Police Chief Jeff Stevens said the incident began about 4:30 a.m., when police were called to the 900 block of Mallard Way to investigate a report of multiple gunshots fired.

Illinois State Police and East Peoria and Washington police departments responded to a four-unit building. A resident of one of the units fired at officers and a Washington officer returned fire, Stevens said. Nearby residences were evacuated.

Stevens said he does not know the extent of the suspect's injuries or whether he was struck by the officer's gunfire.

An officer from an assisting agency suffered a minor injury during the exchange of gunfire, Stevens said, but stayed on the scene and returned home after his shift.

An explosion after the gunfire was followed by a fire that engulfed the unit from where the suspect emerged. The other three units in the building were damaged by the fire and are uninhabitable, Stevens said, adding it's not known at this time was caused the explosion.

Officers took the suspect into custody and summoned medical aid. The suspect was transported by Washington Fire Department ambulance to the OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department dispatched its Explosive Ordinance Disposal [EOD] vehicle to the scene "out of an abundance of caution," Stevens said, "but that's not a confirmation that an explosive device was used."

The area around the 900 block of Mallard Way will remain a secured crime scene for more than 24 hours, Stevens said, "and we ask the public to avoid it."

Mallard Way and Kingsbury Road between North Cummings Lane and Labrador Lane were closed Sunday afternoon, with access only for verified residents.

Because the incident is an officer-involved shooting, Stevens said, State Police will handle the entire investigation. State Police said Sunday afternoon that "once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Tazewell County State's Attorney's Office for review."

Stevens said the Washington Police Department also received help from the Pekin Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and Central Illinois Emergency Response Team among others.

The Eureka, Metamora, Germantown Hills and Morton fire departments assisted the Washington Fire Department in putting out the fire.

Washington Mayor Lilija Stevens referred to the incident as a "shocking situation" in a social media post early Sunday morning.

"Many of us will be heading to church services this morning," she said. "If you pray, wherever you pray, please pray for all involved."

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