Frigid forecast puts Central Illinois under Extreme Cold Watch on Thursday into Friday

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:25 AM CST
A map showing bitter cold temperatures coming Thursday night into Friday in Central Illinois
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
A look at the minimum wind chill forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning.

Much of Central Illinois will be facing some extreme cold Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Thursday night through Friday morning for McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Stark, Fulton and Knox counties. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero are possible.

That could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.
Ryan Denham
Ryan is an award-winning journalist and digital strategist. He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director and became interim Content Director in 2025.
See stories by Ryan Denham