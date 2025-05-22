Reps. LaHood and Sorensen split on 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' vote

The two U.S. House members who represent Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria split their vote on a massive bill to enact the heart of President Trump's domestic agenda.

Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Peoria, voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat from Moline, voted against it. The final vote early Thursday was 215-214. It now goes to the Senate, where lawmakers have already signaled reservations about key elements of the plan.

The legislation would cut trillions of dollars in taxes while scaling back safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP. Key provisions include:

— The Republican plan calls for roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts — the bulk of which would come by extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts. Those cuts are due to expire at the end of the year, so without an extension, most households would see their taxes go up.

— The bill includes several proposed changes to Medicaid — the joint federal/state health care program for low-income, elderly and disabled Americans. Beginning at the end of 2026, childless adults without disabilities would be required to work 80 hours per month to qualify for benefits.

— It outlines reforms for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which benefits more than 40 million low-income Americans. The bill increases the amount states contribute to the program and mandates work requirements for able-bodied SNAP enrollees who don't have dependents. Independent estimates suggest these changes could result in many people losing coverage.

— The bill includes temporary changes designed to make good on several of Trump's campaign pledges, including no taxes on overtime earned between 2026 and 2028. The plan would also allow Americans to deduct interest on car loans — but only if the car is made in the U.S. It would increase the child tax credit to $2,500 until 2028 — but only for people with Social Security numbers.

— The House bill would raise the nation's debt limit by $4 trillion. Lifting the debt limit doesn't authorize new spending. Instead, it allows the government to pay for programs that Congress has already authorized.

In a statement, LaHood said the vote would “prevent the largest tax increase in American history.”

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a bold, comprehensive piece of legislation that will create a stronger and more prosperous future for all Americans,” LaHood said. “This bill will bring predictability and certainty by providing much-needed tax relief for Americans, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors. By lowering the tax burden on families and businesses, we are creating an economic environment where they can thrive. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a transformative approach that will not only strengthen our economy and support our families, but it will also secure our border, bolster our military, and make our government programs more efficient. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to move quickly and pass this bill.”

Sorensen said the legislation "makes massive cuts to the SNAP food assistance program and Medicaid health insurance to pay for a huge tax break for billionaires."

“I voted no against a partisan Republican bill because I’m against taking food away from my hungry neighbors and striping them of their health insurance, all so the rich can get a big break on their taxes,” said Sorensen. “I will continue to speak out against a bill that will blow a $5 trillion dollar hole in our national debt and go after the most vulnerable among us: our kids, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.”

NPR contributed to this report.