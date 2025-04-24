Rep. Darin LaHood considering GOP primary bid for Sen. Dick Durbin's seat

Republican donors, party officials and elected officials are encouraging U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood to run in the Republican primary race to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin — and he’s interested.

LaHood is considering and is open to a primary run for the U.S. Senate seat, according to a source with direct knowledge of the congressman’s thinking. The congressman has about $5.8 million cash on hand to help a potential bid, and he’s seen as one of the few Republicans in the state with the ability to raise significant amounts of money.

LaHood is getting pushback from both the left and the right — the right is mad at him for his wait-and-see approach to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the left is upset about his votes on key spending bills. The congressman endorsed Trump in the 2024 primary — and has thus far largely supported the president’s policies beyond his concerns over the economic impacts of his tariff plan.

LaHood’s backers are hoping the party gets behind him as their choice to discourage others from mounting a costly primary campaign. There’s also the belief that LaHood will have financial backing from Republicans across the country, not just in Illinois. That same network of backers see the Senate race as an easier fundraising path than the upcoming governor’s race.

LaHood’s name recognition — following in the steps of his father, former congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood — could also prove to be helpful statewide. And another Trump endorsement could also help bolster a primary run. The president endorsed LaHood in his 2022 primary.

First elected to Congress in 2015 after winning a special election to replace disgraced former Rep. Aaron Schock, LaHood represented the 18th Congressional District until 2023, then was drawn into the new 16th Congressional district after redistricting. He’s also a member of the Ways and Means Committee and the Intelligence Committee.

LaHood on Wednesday sparked speculation of a Senate run when he released a critical statement on Durbin’s decision to not seek reelection, calling it “long overdue.” LaHood also touted that he’s represented 34 counties in Congress — another helpful factor in a statewide run.

“While we wish him well in retirement, Illinoisans are ready to turn the page,” LaHood said. “Voters are tired of out-of-touch liberal policies that have failed working families, and prioritized illegal immigrants and far-left ideological agendas over hard working American taxpayers.”

So far, two other Republicans have announced their candidacy in the race, including Doug Bennett and John Goodman, an Air Force veteran who works in law enforcement. Bennett won the 10th Congressional District Republican primary race in 2018, but was walloped by Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider in the general election.