Statewide: Illinois efforts to make higher education more affordable
What to know about a new effort to make college in Illinois affordable.
Western Illinois University has changed the title of its “interim” president and Tri-States Public Radio's Rich Egger brings us more from the institution’s 13th president.
The Northern Illinois University Latinx Oral History Project commemorates 10 years collecting stories of Latinos in northern Illinois.
Chicago is widely known as a sanctuary city, because it has laws in place that prohibit local officials from helping federal immigration agents enforce immigration law. But WBEZ's Adriana Cardona Maguidad reports there are limits.
Teresa Homsi reports that Midwest states are trying to reach groups that haven't historically participated in hunting. That includes women.
Anna Savchenko reports that basketball leagues for young Muslim girls are springing up around Chicago to celebrate sports and Muslim identity.
WGLT's Charlie Schlenker hears more about some of the inspiration behind one of the finalist designs for a new Illinois state flag.
It's the holiday season and WSIU's Brad Palmer talks with an expert in how to avoid being the victim of seasonal scams.
Communities across the country and the world recently celebrated Mexico’s patron saint. WNIJ's Maria Gardner Lara has highlights of one celebration held in northern Illinois.